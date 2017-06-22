Girl Scouts Are Turning Their Cookies Into Extravagant Desserts, Vote for Your Favorite

One of life’s great pleasures is eating an entire sleeve of Thin Mints pulled straight from the freezer. And while Girl Scout Cookies remain an almost perfect snack on their own, the Scouts have been working feverishly to raise the profile of the iconic cookies even higher. With releases like Girl Scout Cookie milk, baking mixes and scented candles, this has certainly been the era of the GSC. Now, the organizers are asking you to vote for the winner of the National Girl Scout Cookie Recipe Contest, a collaboration with Taste of Home magazine. Among the 16 finalists from all over the country, you'll find ideas for Thin Mint cupcakes and Samoa baklava. Someone even figured out a good use for Trefoils and turned them into tiramisu.

The Grand Prize includes $500 and category winners will also pick up a few bucks. You have until April 14 to pick your favorite. Unfortunately, you can only browse photos and descriptions right now, not the full recipes, which will hopefully find their way into a future Girl Scout Cookie cookbook. You also just might be able to beg the baking whizzes for more details on Facebook.

Related: Girl Scout Cookies Taste Different Depending Where You Buy Them

The Definitive Ranking of the "Other" Girl Scout Cookies

How to Turn Girl Scout Cookies Into Shots