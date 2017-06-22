Girl Scout Cookie Scented Candles for When You Want Your Living Room to Smell Like Thin Mints

And the award for the savviest businesspeople of 2015 goes to…the Girl Scouts? Their newest step toward world domination involves selling scented candles. You can now head over to Yankee Candle's website and pick up the burning scents of Girl Scout Cookies Chocolate Peanut Butter, Coconut Caramel Stripes, Thin Mints or Trefoils. The limited-edition run of candles was released to coincide with cookie-selling season.

"We are bringing together two iconic American brands to create a consumer experience that engages the senses and helps tell the story of the Girl Scout Cookie Program,” said Barry Horowitz, chief merchandise officer at Girl Scouts of the USA, in a press release.

This is just the latest way the Girl Scouts are expanding the reach of their cookies. Back in September, they teamed up with Nesquik to release Girl Scout Cookie-flavored chocolate milk. In December, they announced they’d be going digital, allowing scouts to sell cookies online or through an app. Then they decided to corner the gluten-free market, adding two wheatless items to their cookie lineup.

It all leaves you wondering: Who do the Boy Scouts of America have as their chief merchandise officer? Come on, guys, you gotta be able to come up with something!

