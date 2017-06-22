That's No Moon - It's a Gingerbread Death Star

Warning - if you destroy this gingerbread creation, it just might get rebuilt bigger and stronger. Posted by Freedomtoast9 on Reddit, this gingerbread threat to the universe is hanging out in Silicon Valley, just waiting for a chance to strike. According to CNET, it's currently housed in the Rosewood Sand Hill, a mountainside hotel in Menlo, California presumably totally unprepared for a festive threat of this magnitude.

Of course, instead of a durasteel frame, this Death Star is held together with icing, and, if there is a reactor core inside, it's probably also made out of icing. While this Christmas-y Death Star may not have a superlaser, it more than makes up for it in sheer quantity of candy canes and snowflakes.

The gingerbread Death Star is part of a collection of Star Wars-inspired Christmas decorations at the Rosewood Sand Hill hotel. Maybe, while they're at it, they'll roast up some chestnuts on a Death Star grill, have some celebratory Death Star waffles, or keep it simple with toast made in Darth Vader's head. Or hey, maybe it's a more adult holiday party. Why not go over to the dark side of the Force with a drink from a lightsaber flask?

On the other hand, if you like crazy-impressive gingerbread houses, but sci-fi geek just isn't your style, you might want to check out this gingerbread recreation of The Shining's Overlook Hotel. And if you're just not much of a film buff, you can still enjoy a good gingerbread city or a ridiculously expensive luxury gingerbread townhouse. Just be careful - the gingerbread Death Star might blow them up any minute now.