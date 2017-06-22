Nine years after we said goodbye to Stars Hollow, this year we get to return on Thanksgiving with the Netflix revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life. One thing's for sure with Lorelai and Rory back, that means coffee and lots of it.

While Luke wouldn't allow such decadent cups o' joe in the diner, the Gilmores wouldn't turn their noses up at a sweet brewed treat. And what goes best with coffee? Doughnuts. Try this caffeinated version and you'll have enough of a buzz to get you through a dinner at Emily's house.

Gilmore Girls Espresso Doughnuts

You'll need:

Mini doughnut pan

Ingredients:

1-1/2 cups cake flour

1/2 cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon espresso powder

Pinch of salt

1/2 cup buttermilk

2 Tablespoons brewed coffee

1/4 teaspoon vanilla

1 egg

1-1/2 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Topping ingredients:

1/4 cup white sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon

Powdered sugar

Espresso powder

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a doughnut pan with non-stick spray.

In a large bowl whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, espresso powder and salt.

Make a well in the center then stir in the buttermilk, coffee, vanilla, egg and melted butter, stirring until just combined.

Pipe or spoon the batter into the prepped donut pan. Bake for 6-8 minutes until cooked through. Let cool on a wire rack.

In brown paper bag add the powdered sugar and cooled doughnuts, toss to coat. Sprinkle with espresso powder to serve.

For cinnamon sugar doughnuts, add the white sugar and cinnamon in a paper bag and toss the doughnuts to coat, sprinkling with espresso powder to serve.