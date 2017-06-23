Adorable British Girl Makes Giant Hello Kitty Gummy (and Destroys it!)

We've featured many gummy tutorials including Coke bottles, LEGO bricks and various Star Wars shapes, but the series by Tiana of the YouTube channel Toys AndMe has to be the most adorable. Tiana is a bit of a celebrity on the web, having 700k followers who eat up her reviews of toys, candy and how-to videos for her larger than life gummy projects. In this installment, a giant Hello Kitty cake mold is used to create a massive fruit snack that certainly won't fit in your lunchpail.

Not only is Tiana's UK accent charming to our ears (the way she says "yummy" in particular), but her laughter while slapping Hello Kitty's enormous strawberry head onto the table is absolutely infectious. The video also highlights how easy it is for kids to experiment and have fun in the kitchen. Gummies are a relatively simple recipe of gelatin, food coloring and flavor, and the results are as delightful as they are edible. Trust us, after watching this video you'll be in the mood to toss around some massive gummy bits as frisbees, too.