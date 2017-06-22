Giant Chocolate Shark Teeth Will Invade Your Easter Baskets This Year

Chocolate eggs laid by bunnies, marshmallow chicks, pastel jellybeans—Easter candy lacks a certain edge to it. So, thankfully, someone has unearthed a hardcore alternative to the typical sissy candy that fills so many baskets: a chocolate Megalodon shark tooth. “The massive Megalodon shark was the most feared predator to ever inhabit Earth’s oceans…with teeth reaching over 7 inches in length,” says FossilEra.com, the site that sells the prehistoric-themed sweets. “We have molded these chocolate Megalodon teeth directly off of actual fossil teeth using high-quality dark, milk and white chocolate.”

They are an excellent Easter gift option for people who find biting the head off of a chocolate bunny a bit on the cruel side.

The teeth are handmade and individually packaged. They also come with a fact sheet for those who want to learn a bit about the Megalodon shark between sugar comas. The first fact: the Megalodon shark, unlike the Easter bunny, actually existed at some point.

[h/t Boing Boing]

