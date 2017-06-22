Get Your Meat, Scotch & Meat With the "Ron Swanson"

Where: Ration and Dram, Atlanta

What: Named for the oft-quoted character from Parks & Rec, the "Ron Swanson" is perhaps the most formidable brunch we've ever seen: a six-ounce steak grilled to order, four pieces of bacon, and three eggs on a bed of pepper and onion potato hash. All that served is beside a pour of Lagavulin 16. And you too can eat this all at the same time, because you are a free American.

Wash it down with: You mean something other than that single-malt? Ration and Dram offers a build-your-own "Brunch Punch," too, customizable with a huge range of fruits and spirits.

