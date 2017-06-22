Get Your Meat, Scotch & Meat With the "Ron Swanson"

Courtesy of Ration & Dram
Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: Ration and Dram, Atlanta

What: Named for the oft-quoted character from Parks & Rec, the "Ron Swanson" is perhaps the most formidable brunch we've ever seen: a six-ounce steak grilled to order, four pieces of bacon, and three eggs on a bed of pepper and onion potato hash. All that served is beside a pour of Lagavulin 16. And you too can eat this all at the same time, because you are a free American.

Wash it down with: You mean something other than that single-malt? Ration and Dram offers a build-your-own "Brunch Punch," too, customizable with a huge range of fruits and spirits.

Related: Nick Offerman's Whiskey Song Will Warm Your Heart 
Secrets of Laphroaig, the Craziest Scotch We Know 
Best Hangover Cures in the U.S. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up