Get Your Dose of '90s Nostalgia with Blur Ice Cream

© The Licktators UK Ltd.
Noah Kaufman
June 22, 2017

For the cool kids who owned a Discman back in the late '90s, the words “woo hoo” will forever remain tied to the raucous, barely understandable chorus of Blur’s "Song 2." And now the quartet has another addictive addition to your life. We’re not talking about their new studio album (their first in more than a decade)—we’re talking ice cream. Self-styled British “ice cream revolutionaries” Licktators are responsible for the new Blur ice cream named The Magic Whip after the new album. You might remember Licktators as the creamery that celebrated the birth of the new royal baby with breast milk ice cream. The Britpop dessert—vanilla custard laced with raspberry sauce—is a bit more reserved.

Blur-inspired ice cream actually fits in well with some of the band’s extracurricular activities. In 2011, bassist Alex James made a series of unorthodox cheeses, including a ketchup cheddar. Perhaps unsurprisingly, ketchup cheese did not catch on. But so far the ice cream seems to be a hit. Food trucks sold it all over London, and now the band plans to sell it on their upcoming tour. In response to all of this, we would like to quote our 14-year-old selves: “Woo hoo.”

Related: Satirical Metal Band GWAR Opens Restaurant 
This Is the Guacamole Recipe Jack White Eats on Tour 
The World Will Be Getting Its First All-ABBA Restaurant

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up