Get Some of NYC's Best Bagels Dropped at Your Doorstep

Bagel lovers rejoice: The only holiday gift you need is here. From December 22 to 30, Black Seed Bagels, the Manhattan shop with a seemingly perpetual line out the door, will ship two dozen bagels to your door, anywhere in the country.

The bagels are Montreal-style, which means that after they’re boiled they’re baked in a wood-fired oven, adding smokey flavor and nice texture.

Two dozen bagels will run you $36 plus overnight shipping, which varies depending on where you are. Yes, that’s a little pricey, but it’s a hell of a lot cheaper than an airplane ticket to New York, which, if you live anywhere else in the country, is the only other way you’ll be able to get them.

Bagel hunters can order through Foodydirect.com, which also delivers pretty immaculate smoked meat from Black Seed’s sister spot Mile End Deli.

Get your bagels now or forever hold your peace.

