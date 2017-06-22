Get Ready for Winter with These Gory 'Game of Thrones' Desserts

If you’re in the mood for some alarming-looking desserts for your upcoming binge-watching sessions, we’ve got the cookbook for you: Game of Scones. Arriving November 10 from the Orion Publishing Group and HarperCollins, this George R. R. Martin–inspired book will come just in time to cure your post-Halloween goriness withdrawal. Spoiler alert: The features include such desserts as the Red (Velvet) Wedding Cake, the "Nedible Stark" decapitated head cake pop and Joffrey's Jaffas.

All the baked goods are plays on words, ranging from clever, like the Bran Muffins, to straight-up cruel, like Tyrion's Shortbread, and are apparently the work of Ser Jammy Lannister. He currently lives in King’s Landing with this sister. (They are just really good friends...)

Game of Scones comes after HarperCollins/Orion Books' Baking Bad, a Breaking Bad cookbook featuring Heisen-batten-Burg Cake and Ricin Crispie Treats. But it's got nothing on Game of Scones' gory delights, like the blood-gushing (OK, it's raspberry filling) chocolate Oberyn head.

To declare your allegiance to Jammy, preorder Game of Scones on Amazon and follow him on Twitter. Check out more of his work below.

