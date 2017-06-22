German Man Steals ‘World’s Largest Gape’ Record from American

You’re at a restaurant. You order the burger. It’s stacked so high your eyes nearly pop out of your head. “I can’t fit my mouth around that!” you exclaim. Your name is probably not Bernd Schmidt.

Germany’s Bernd Schmidt recently claimed the Guinness World Record for “largest mouth gape.” Different from the “world’s largest mouth,” a record held by Angola’s Francisco Domingo Joaquim which measures the width of the mouth, the largest gape specifically measures the size of the mouth “from the incisal edge of the maxillary central incisors to the incisal edge of the mandibular central incisors,” according to Guinness.

Apparently, Schmidt saw the previous record holder, America’s very own JJ Bittner, in the Guinness World Records 2015 edition and was like, “Pfft, I can totally out gape that guy.” He reached out to the Guinness people, and sure enough, he stole the record with his 8.8 centimeter (or 3.5 inch) gape – topping the old record by two millimeters.

According to Guinness, Schmidt’s son was actually the one who urged his father to contact them. Now, finally, this kid has proof when he tells his friends his dad is the world’s number one bigmouth.

