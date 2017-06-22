Garlic-Rubbed Pork and 5 Other Shoulders Luis Suarez Should Bite Instead

Uruguay may be moving on to the round of 16 at the World Cup, but not without some controversy. Striker Luis Suárez bit Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini in the 79th minute of today’s match. It’s not the first time Suárez has engaged in mouth to skin contact during a game. Last year he bit Branislav Ivanovic and in 2010 he was suspended 7 games after another biting incident. FIFA is investigating the incident, and if he faces another suspension it would effectively end his World Cup. If only he had chosen a more appropriate piece of meat to sink his teeth into.

Suárez has been compared to a vampire quite frequently. Careful with the garlic.

He’ll probably use an Italian Syrah.

Guaranteed to be more tender than a left back.

Season your lamb with salt and pepper and let it sit for a while, like Suárez.

This is from the pair behind LA’s Animal. Fitting.

Hopefully the tender braised pork shoulder will spoil him for human shoulders.

