Game of Thrones’ ‘The Mountain’ Eats A Crazy Amount of Food

What could be better than being a bigtime Hollywood actor? How about being a bigtime Hollywood actor who can eat whatever the hell he wants?

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsso, best known for portraying Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane on Game of Thrones (and for throwing beer kegs higher than any human being should be able to), recently took to social media to (I guess) brag about his recent eating habits while training for the upcoming World’s Strongest Man competition.

“People been asking me a lot about my diet and what I eat!” the former Icelandic pro basketball player wrote on Instagram with enthusiasm. “Here's my diet plan for my preparation for World's Strongest Man 2016!”

Now take a deep breath before you read the list – unless of course you are Hafþór Júlíus Björnsso, in which case you probably need to keep eating to meet your diet plan.

6:50 Morning workout! Cardio + CORE for 30min Bcaa (branched chain amino acids), Glutamine + handful of almonds

7:30 8 eggs + 200gr Oats + blueberries & strawberries + avocado

9:30 400gr Beef, 400gr Sweet potatoes, handful of spinach & greens

11:50 Bcaa, glutamine,

12:00 400gr Chicken + 400gr potatoes, greens + some fruits

14:00 Blender = 150gr oats or sweet potatoes, 2 bananas150gr Kellogg’s Rice Krispies, frozen berries, handful almonds, peanut butter and glutamine

14:30 Training strongman, Bcca, glutamine, Vitargo

17:30 60gr protein + 2 bananas

18:00 500gr beef + potatoes, greens

20:30 500gr salmon + 500gr sweet potatoes

22:30 50gr casein protein or 6 eggs + avocado + 30gr almonds + 50gr peanut butter

Drink a lot of water throughout the day + Juices to get more calories!! middle of the night 50gr casaine protein or raw eggs

Holy cow. That seems like it turns eating into too much work and I work in the food business!

“I don't recommend YOU to try this!!” Björnsso stressed. Yeah, no kidding. Here’s an alternative excessive diet plan: Grab a seat on the couch and a Game of Thrones beer. Watch a Game of Thrones episode. Continue reps until binge watching is complete.

