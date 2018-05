FWx Labs is our division devoted to testing the highest-tech cooking gear and exploring the geekiest food concepts. In this summer beer edition, our friends at Future Food Studio in Toronto explain how to super chill your bottles.

Check out even more FWx labs here and more cool projects from Future Food Studio on their Instagram

Related: FWx Beer Hacks: How to Open a Beer without a Bottle Opener

FWx Beer Hacks: The Fastest Way to Chill a Beer

FWx Beer Hacks: How to Pour the Perfect Beer