FWx Labs Video: How to Make Translucent Potato Chips

FWx Labs is our division devoted to testing the highest-tech cooking gear and exploring the geekiest food concepts. In this edition, our friends at Future Food Studio in Toronto have made one of the most unique-looking snacks we’ve ever seen: Completely translucent potato chips. Check out the video above to see how they do it.

