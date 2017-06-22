FWx Labs Video: How to Make Translucent Potato Chips

FWx Editors
June 22, 2017

FWx Labs is our division devoted to testing the highest-tech cooking gear and exploring the geekiest food concepts. In this edition, our friends at Future Food Studio in Toronto have made one of the most unique-looking snacks we’ve ever seen: Completely translucent potato chips. Check out the video above to see how they do it. 

Check out even more FWx labs here and more cool projects from Future Food Studio on their Instagram.

