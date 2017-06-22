FWx Labs Video: How to Make Beer Crisps

FWx Editors
June 22, 2017

FWx Labs is our division devoted to testing the highest-tech cooking gear and exploring the geekiest food concepts. In this edition, our friends at Future Food Studio in Toronto made the ultimate snack for beer lovers: a stout crisp. It’s an experiment you can try at home as well—you’ll just need to pick up a few unorthodox ingredients like xantham gum and versawhip. But to have a chance to eat your beer, it’s probably worth it.

Check out even more FWx labs here and more cool projects from Future Food Studio on their Instagram.

Related: FWx Beer Hacks: How to Open a Beer without a Bottle Opener 
FWx Labs Video: How to Super-Chill a Beer 
FWx Labs Video: Watch Beer Cocktails Become Dippin' Dots

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up