FWx Labs Video: How to Make Beer Crisps

FWx Labs is our division devoted to testing the highest-tech cooking gear and exploring the geekiest food concepts. In this edition, our friends at Future Food Studio in Toronto made the ultimate snack for beer lovers: a stout crisp. It’s an experiment you can try at home as well—you’ll just need to pick up a few unorthodox ingredients like xantham gum and versawhip. But to have a chance to eat your beer, it’s probably worth it.

