FWx Exclusive: An Easy Appetizer from Elton John's Epic Oscar Party

A small sampling of beautiful people will get to attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. Sir Elton’s party is always one of the biggest and best Oscar parties in Hollywood. This year though, the 99.998 percent of us not in attendance can experience part of the bash at home.

Chef Wayne Elias cooks for Oscar nominees and winners every year at the party and he gave us a sampling from his menu. The mix of mascarpone and pear is wonderfully sweet and it won’t take more than a few minutes to put together. Plus you can tell everyone that they’re getting to try it before Bradley Cooper.

Grilled Mascarpone Asian pear Sandwich on raisin cinnamon bread

Makes 16 Small Servings

Ingredients:

4 slices of good cinnamon raisin bread

1 tablespoon of mascarpone cheese

1 tablespoon of Gorgonzola cheese, crumbled

1 Asian Pear, cut into 6 thin slices

1 tablespoon of butter

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Spread all of the bread with the mascarpone cheese. Sprinkle gorgonzola on 2 of the slices and top with 3 slices of Asian pear.

Top with remaining bread.

Melt 1/2 tablespoon of butter in two small frying pans.

Place each sandwich in a pan and cook for about 2 minutes on each side or until golden brown.

Finish in the oven for 5 minutes at 350 degrees.

Take it out of the oven and cut off the edges and cut each sandwich diagonally 4 times, making 8 bites.

Related: Oscar Party Snack Hacks

7 Drinks to Go with Your Junk Foody Oscar Spread

Drink to the Oscars with Inspired Celebrity Cocktails