We Tasted Turkey Ice Cream And We Didn’t Hate It

If you don’t know Salt & Straw, you should. They’re an ice cream shop based out of Oregon and Los Angeles well known for crafting both incredible and peculiar ice cream flavors. They have updated classics like salted, malted chocolate chip cookie dough – truly the best cookie dough ice cream in the world – but they like to push the flavor envelope as well with pints like fish sauce caramel with palm sugar. And for Thanksgiving they didn’t hold back. This year they cranked out both sweet and savory dishes in ice cream form - think butter mashed potato & gravy ice cream. We bravely put our (somewhat) expansive palates to the test and tried three of the Thanksgiving flavors. Here’s what we thought.