FWx is Currently Under Construction

© Debrocke / ClassicStock / Getty Images
FWx Editors
June 22, 2017

Dear Loyal Reader (or Curious Googler),

For the next few weeks you won’t be seeing any new content appear on our homepage, but we’re not going away! FWx needs a little time to relax, recharge and engage in some much needed self-care, like any modern website.

In the meantime, we’ll be crashing on Food & Wine’s couch for a while. Find the latest news and trends you’ve come to expect from us over at FoodandWine.com. We’ll also keep feeding you all that delicious content you crave over on the Food & Wine Facebook page, Twitter feed, and on Instagram for both F&W and FWx.

We’ll see you soon.

Stay hungry,

FWx

