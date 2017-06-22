This Futuristic Kitchen Can Handle Most of Your Cooking for You

Imagine a world where your kitchen isn’t just the room you cook in, but a room that does the cooking for you. The fridge knows what foods you have and how old they are. The cutting board will suggest recipes based on what you’ve place on it. The oven will know precisely whether to bake or broil and for how long. The radio knows if you hear one more Adele song you’re going to turn that chef’s knife on yourself.

Alright, that last one is just my personal dream kitchen, but everything else is technology that’s already being demonstrated by a new company called Innit based in Redwood City, California, that officially launched today. According to a press release, Innit wants to take a more digital approach to food preparation. “By connecting food information to appliances and devices, Innit can help people maximize simplicity, flavor and nutrition,” said Kevin Brown, the company’s co-founders and CEO. “The Innit team brings together deep expertise from the food and technology sectors to address longstanding challenges in innovative ways.”

In advance of their launch, the company provided a walkthrough of some of this new technology to a writer for Wired. The Innit kitchen prepared a meal of chicken, potatoes, Gazpacho and an apple tart, and though two chefs were required to do all the prep work, much of the decision making and actual cooking was done by sensors and computers, including all the examples provided above.

None of Innit’s products are available commercially yet, but the plan is to have their first wave of products available for consumers as soon as this coming summer. “You can get extraordinary information from food, and you can know tremendous amounts of things,” co-founder Eugenio Minvielle told Wired. “Up until now, that’s been limited to the factories and laboratories. Now we have the opportunity to bring this information to the consumer and help them answer questions.”

It all sounds kind of cool, but I’m also worried that smart appliances could take away the most fun part of cooking: Giving up and ordering delivery instead.

