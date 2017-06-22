Funfetti Cookies, Made from Scratch (No Boxes Necessary)

My obsession with Funfetti began at the age of 5 when my parents tasked me with baking a cake. For the sake of my own safety (and to increase the likelihood that the cake would come out edible) I worked straight from the Pillsbury box. I’d like to think that if they didn’t introduce me to the many-colored baked good at such an impressionable age, it would not hold the special place in my heart that it does now. But then again, I know my heart and I know the impatience that consumes it when I’m forced to bake a sweet treat from scratch, which leads me to believe that no matter when I first encountered it, Funfetti would have always been my fun and only.

With three simple steps—pour, mix, heat—I went from zero culinary skills to one culinary skill. Technically, that is an increase of infiniti percent. The rainbow dessert became my go-to. Any event I attended, I would cart along a fresh Funfetti cake. I became the world’s biggest ambassador of box-to-table cuisine.

- Birthdays: Funfetti

- Housewarming: Funfetti

- My own wedding: Funfetti

And while I know that nothing says “I love you” like the classic three-step recipe I grew up with (three words, three steps—coincidence? I think not.), even my dear Funfetti can get an upgrade.

For those of you who eschew from-the-box baking but still want something bright to snack on, Karen Chan of Honestly Yum worked up this recipe for Funfetti cookies from scratch.

Funfetti Cookies

Makes 4 dozen

Ingredients:

2 sticks of butter, at room temperature

3/4 cup of sugar

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

2 cups of all purpose flour

2 large egg yolks

3 tablespoons of rainbow sprinkles, plus additional rainbow nonpareils for coating

1 pinch of salt

Directions:

In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the butter and sugar at medium speed until smooth, about 1-2 minutes. Add egg yolks and vanilla; mix until combined. Add the flour at low speed, a little at a time, and the pinch of salt and stop just as the dough comes together. Add the sprinkles and beat just until fully incorporated.

Divide the dough in two and roll into a log about 1.5 inches wide. Wrap the logs in plastic wrap. Chill for at least 2 hours.

Preheat the oven at 350 degrees and roll the cookie dough logs in a layer of nonpareils and slice into 1/3 inch thick cookies or first cut the cookies and then press the tops into a layer of the nonpareils.

Place the cookies on a lined baking sheet and bake for 10-12 minutes until they are just golden around the edges, rotating the cookies halfway between baking.

Remove cookies to a rack to cool.

Find more of Karen's beautiful recipes here and more of Eliana's musings on the importance of desserts here.

