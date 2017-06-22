‘Fry Scores’ Offers Real Recipes for Foods Found in Video Games

Pulling a diehard gamer away from his precious screen and convincing him (or, yes, her) to do something productive—like, say, cook himself a decent meal—isn’t an easy task. But a new cookbook hopes to merge the two worlds of video games and food in a way that will equally entice lovers of both.

Fry Scores: An Unofficial Guide to Video Game Grub (published last week in the iTunes store) attempts to go beyond the gimmicky world of pancakes that look like Pac-Man, instead opting to provide beginner-level recipes of food items actually featured in popular video games. Ever wonder what Skyrim’s Apple Cabbage Stew tastes like? Try cooking up a batch yourself. Or how about Yeto’s Soup from The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess? Lucky for you, the book’s author, Holly Green, gave away that recipe for free as a preview to Game Informer.

Fully aware that many gamers probably spend far more time on a couch than in a kitchen, Green was very careful when selecting her recipes and opted for culinary difficulty levels more akin to Super Mario Bros. than Battletoads. ”Choosing the recipes was one of the more difficult parts of the process, as I wanted to present a practical list of dishes that could be eaten any day of the week,” she told Game Informer. “I wanted to bring together a full list of recipes that would include cuisine staples and cover a basic level of culinary instruction.”

The book contains 24 recipes in all—from the Sinner’s Sandwich from Deadly Premonition to a batch of baked French toast from The Sims—accompanied by beautiful photography to show you what these foods should look like without pixelation. It’s far classier than the way you’ve previously been mixing gaming and food—by throwing banana peels at cars driving down your street, à la Mario Kart.

[h/t Laughing Squid]

