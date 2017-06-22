Parks and Rec may have ended but the fanciful holidays created in Pawnee will live on forever. Every February 13, the day before Valentine's Day, Leslie Knope throws a Galentine's Day party to celebrate her best girlfriends.

As Leslie puts it, "Oh it's only the best day of the year. Every February 13th, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies. It's like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas."

On this Galentine's Day gather you best girlfriends, grab a mimosa or two and break out the waffle iron. Combine two of Leslie's favorites, waffles and frittatas, into one glorious brunch fusion. Trust me, you'll never want to eat frittatas any other way again because waffles truly make everything better. After all, "We need to remember what's important in life: friends, waffles, work. Or waffles, friends, work. Doesn't matter, but work is third."

Happy Galentine's Day!

Frittata Waffles

(makes 4)

Ingredients:

12 eggs

1/3 cup whole milk

1 cup cooked spinach

1 cup cooked bacon

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

1/2 cup grape tomatoes, sliced

1 1/2 teaspoons garlic salt

Fresh ground pepper

Instructions:

Prep a waffle iron with butter to grease.

In a bowl whisk together the eggs, milk, spinach, bacon, cheese, tomatoes, garlic salt and pepper.

Ladle a scoop of the egg mixture on to the waffle iron and cook until the eggs are fluffy.



