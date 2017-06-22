If you grew up in New England, there is a certain nostalgia around a trip to Friendly’s. If you did not grow up in New England you may now be asking, “what the Hell is Friendly’s?” For the uninitiated, Friendly’s is a chain of diners/ice cream shops that began in Springfield, Massachusetts 70 years ago, grew to have branches up and down the East coast, and, despite some financial turmoil, has remained the place to go if you just won the Western Mass. Middle School Soccer Championship. But it now it is also a place to go if you want to see if we can continue to push the boundaries of the ice cream sandwich. Since last summer we’ve had babka ice cream sandwiches, funnel cake ice cream sandwiches, even Reuben sandwich ice cream sandwiches. Friendly’s is playing up the aforementioned nostalgia factor though with another food item from most of our childhoods: the Pop Tart. This thing is the after-school snack we wish we could have been eating years ago. Here’s how it breaks down:

The Bread: And we use that term advisedly. Instead of cakes or cookies the Candy Bar Ice Cream Sandwich features two frosted chocolate Pop Tarts (and these aren’t some toaster strudel imitations either, they’re straight out of the shiny plastic wrappers)

The Filling: Friendly’s Candy Bar ice cream—a nougat base with chocolate covered peanuts, milk chocolate chunks and swirls of fudge and caramel. A quick roll in some broken pieces of a Take 5 candy bar (seriously, how many childhood memories can they pack in a single dessert?) and this thing is complete.

