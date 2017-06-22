Fried Stuffing Poutine Is the Ultimate Use of Your Thanksgiving Leftovers

Turkey dinner, thank you for being so delicious. And thank you for gifting us with leftovers for days. And while we certainly appreciate the leftovers sandwich you provide, this year, we wanted to go next level: Turkey Poutine with Deep Fried Stuffing.

Thanksgiving Leftovers Poutine with Deep Fried Stuffing

Serves 4 - 6 hungry people

For the fries:

3lbs Yukon gold potatoes

Canola oil, for frying

For the gravy:

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

1 clove of garlic, grated

4 cups beef stock

For the fried stuffing:

2 cups leftover stuffing

1/2 cup flour

1 large free-range egg, beaten

1 cup breadcrumbs

Pinch of salt

To build:

2 cups leftover turkey

1 1/2 cups cheese curds

Cranberry sauce, to serve

Slice your potatoes into thin matchsticks and submerge them in room temperature water. Leave them for a couple hours to help remove starch.

Next, prepare the gravy. Heat a saucepan over medium heat, and melt 2 tablespoons of butter. Stir in flour and cook for 45 seconds, stirring constantly. Add the grated garlic, stir, and cook another 45 seconds. Whisk in the stock and bring to a simmer, cooking for 5-6 minutes, until thickened.

Next, get your stuffing ready to go.

Prepare three bowls, one with the flour, one with the breadcrumbs, and one with the beaten egg. Using your palms, roll the stuffing into small 1-inch round balls. Dredge them in the flour, then the egg wash, and lastly the breadcrumbs, getting the balls nicely coated. Set aside on a plate to be fried later.

Heat 3 inches of canola oil in deep Dutch oven (or stock pot) to 325 degrees. Drain and completely dry the fries with paper towel. Working in batches, fry for 3 minutes, until they are soft but not browned. Remove from the hot oil and allow to cool. After par-cooking the fries, increase oil temp to 375°. Again working in batches, cook the fries for 3 - 4 minutes, until they become deep golden brown and crispy.

As soon as your fries are done, carefully drop the stuffing balls in the hot oil and fry for 1 1/2 to 2 minutes, until browned on all sides.

Transfer the cooked fries to serving dishes, top with the turkey and cheese curds. Add the stuffing and heaping ladle of gravy. Serve immediately.

