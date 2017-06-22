Fried Chicken Ramen, the Comforting Winter Soup You Deserve

© Dennis Prescott
Dennis Prescott
June 22, 2017

Fried Chicken makes the world better and when you pair it with ramen you get a transcendent comfort food masterpiece. Fry. Simmer. Enjoy.

Fried Chicken Ramen

Serves 4 

Chicken:

  • 2 large chicken breasts
  • 1 1/2 cups buttermilk
  • 1 cup all purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • Canola oil, for frying

Soup:

  • 7 cups homemade chicken stock
  • 1 knob of ginger, approximately 2 inches
  • 4 cloves of garlic, crushed
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons sake
  • 2 tablespoons mirin 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar 
  • 500 grams ramen noodles

Garnish:

  • 1/2 cup green onions, sliced
  • 1 cup carrots, grated
  • 1 cup arugula
  • 1 - 2 Thai red chilies, sliced
  • 4 eggs 

Slice the chicken breasts into thin strips, and place in a freezer bag. Cover with buttermilk, and place in the fridge overnight. 

Combine stock, ginger, garlic, soy, sake, mirin, and sugar in a saucepan and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 15 minutes, strain, and pour back into the saucepan. Set over low heat on your stovetop to keep warm. 

Bring a saucepan of water to a boil, and prepare an ice bath. When boiling, set a timer and boil eggs for 6 1/2 minutes, then immediately transfer to the ice bath to cool for 5 minutes. Carefully peel and set aside. 

Heat 3 inches of canola oil in a deep Dutch oven (or stock pot) to 350 degrees. Stir flour, salt, and cayenne together in a bowl. Working in batches, dredge the chicken in the flour, and fry for 5 - 6 minutes, until golden brown and cooked through. 

While the chicken is frying, cook noodles according to package directions. 

Divide stock and noodles into 4 separate bowls. Top with fried chicken, carrots, diced green onions, chilies, and a sliced egg. Garnish with arugula, and serve immediately. 

