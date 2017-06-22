Fried Chicken Ramen, the Comforting Winter Soup You Deserve

Fried Chicken makes the world better and when you pair it with ramen you get a transcendent comfort food masterpiece. Fry. Simmer. Enjoy.
Fried Chicken Ramen
Serves 4
Chicken:
- 2 large chicken breasts
- 1 1/2 cups buttermilk
- 1 cup all purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- Canola oil, for frying
Soup:
- 7 cups homemade chicken stock
- 1 knob of ginger, approximately 2 inches
- 4 cloves of garlic, crushed
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 3 tablespoons sake
- 2 tablespoons mirin
- 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar
- 500 grams ramen noodles
Garnish:
- 1/2 cup green onions, sliced
- 1 cup carrots, grated
- 1 cup arugula
- 1 - 2 Thai red chilies, sliced
- 4 eggs
Slice the chicken breasts into thin strips, and place in a freezer bag. Cover with buttermilk, and place in the fridge overnight.
Combine stock, ginger, garlic, soy, sake, mirin, and sugar in a saucepan and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 15 minutes, strain, and pour back into the saucepan. Set over low heat on your stovetop to keep warm.
Bring a saucepan of water to a boil, and prepare an ice bath. When boiling, set a timer and boil eggs for 6 1/2 minutes, then immediately transfer to the ice bath to cool for 5 minutes. Carefully peel and set aside.
Heat 3 inches of canola oil in a deep Dutch oven (or stock pot) to 350 degrees. Stir flour, salt, and cayenne together in a bowl. Working in batches, dredge the chicken in the flour, and fry for 5 - 6 minutes, until golden brown and cooked through.
While the chicken is frying, cook noodles according to package directions.
Divide stock and noodles into 4 separate bowls. Top with fried chicken, carrots, diced green onions, chilies, and a sliced egg. Garnish with arugula, and serve immediately.
