Fried Chicken Ramen, the Comforting Winter Soup You Deserve

Fried Chicken makes the world better and when you pair it with ramen you get a transcendent comfort food masterpiece. Fry. Simmer. Enjoy.

Fried Chicken Ramen

Serves 4

Chicken:

2 large chicken breasts

1 1/2 cups buttermilk

1 cup all purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Canola oil, for frying

Soup:

7 cups homemade chicken stock

1 knob of ginger, approximately 2 inches

4 cloves of garlic, crushed

1/4 cup soy sauce

3 tablespoons sake

2 tablespoons mirin

1 1/2 tablespoons sugar

500 grams ramen noodles

Garnish:

1/2 cup green onions, sliced

1 cup carrots, grated

1 cup arugula

1 - 2 Thai red chilies, sliced

4 eggs

Slice the chicken breasts into thin strips, and place in a freezer bag. Cover with buttermilk, and place in the fridge overnight.

Combine stock, ginger, garlic, soy, sake, mirin, and sugar in a saucepan and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 15 minutes, strain, and pour back into the saucepan. Set over low heat on your stovetop to keep warm.

Bring a saucepan of water to a boil, and prepare an ice bath. When boiling, set a timer and boil eggs for 6 1/2 minutes, then immediately transfer to the ice bath to cool for 5 minutes. Carefully peel and set aside.

Heat 3 inches of canola oil in a deep Dutch oven (or stock pot) to 350 degrees. Stir flour, salt, and cayenne together in a bowl. Working in batches, dredge the chicken in the flour, and fry for 5 - 6 minutes, until golden brown and cooked through.

While the chicken is frying, cook noodles according to package directions.

Divide stock and noodles into 4 separate bowls. Top with fried chicken, carrots, diced green onions, chilies, and a sliced egg. Garnish with arugula, and serve immediately.

