Fried Chicken, Hot Sauce and A Sandwich Walk Into A Bar...

Fried chicken may be the definition of comfort food—crunchy and absolutely delicious. Toss it in some Buffalo wing sauce and you have a game-day favorite. Make it a sandwich and you have hit a high. This spicy crispy chicken sandwich topped with homemade ranch dressing is a guaranteed hit.

Spicy Buffalo Ranch Chicken Burgers

Makes 8 chicken burgers

Fried Chicken

4 chicken breasts

1 1/2 cups buttermilk

1/4 teaspoon cayenne

Canola oil, for frying

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

3/4 cup Frank's Hot Sauce

1/2 cup butter

Ranch Dressing

3/4 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

3 tablespoons chives

3 tablespoons parsley

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Salt and pepper

8 brioche buns

2 tomatoes, sliced

1 cup lettuce

Butterfly and split chicken breasts in half, making 8 portions. Place the chicken in a large freezer bag and cover with buttermilk. Sprinkle with cayenne pepper and give the bag a shake, to get the chicken coated. Place in the fridge overnight.

Next, make the ranch dressing. Combine buttermilk, mayo, sour cream, chives, parsley and lemon juice in a bowl, and whisk together until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Cover the dressing with cling wrap and place in the fridge until you're ready to build your burgers.

Heat 3 inches of canola oil in a large, high-sided dutch oven to 350 degrees.

Combine flour, garlic and salt in a bowl. Working in batches, dredge the marinated chicken in your flour and fry for 8 to 10 minutes, until cooked through and crispy.

While the chicken is frying, melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. When melted, whisk in hot sauce. Dunk each cooked chicken filet in the sauce, getting it completely coated.

Build burgers with one tablespoon of ranch dressing, a chicken fillet, 2 slices of tomato, lettuce and another dollop of ranch dressing.

Related: Eggheads: The Fried Chicken World Tour

5 Next-Level Takes on Fried Chicken

The Best Fried Chicken Sandwiches in NYC