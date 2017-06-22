The Fried Chicken-Crusted Pizza No One Asked For and the Guy Fieri Art Everyone Needs

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Eel Soda: Even if unagi is your absolute favorite type of sushi (which, let’s be honest, it probably isn’t) you still wouldn’t want to drink the new grilled eel flavor soda from Japan’s Kimura Inryou. And yet, the company is planning on releasing the salty-sweet, slightly fishy pop on July 21 anyway. [Rocket News 24]

Salted-Salmon Candy: The perfect pairing for eel cola? Salted salmon chewy candy. It is a new limited edition treat now available in, where else, Japan. Inspired by the Sanrio salmon character, Kirimi-chan (who appears to be a salmon steak on legs), the square candies are pink and grey—to mimic salmon meat and skin. As a fun, extra-fishy surprise, the candy makers hid salmon flakes in the middle of each piece. [Kotaku]

Guy Fieri as a Renaissance Baby: Guy Fieri and fine art are an unlikely pairing, but BuzzFeed’s recent decision to Photoshop the bleach blond, earringed, goateed head of the shock jock-esque “chef” onto the bodies of babies in Renaissance paintings proves that Guy and art are a match made in terrifying heaven. They go together like sunglasses and the back of Guy’s head. [BuzzFeed]

KFC’s Fried Chicken Crust Pizza: They’ve finally done it. The artery clogging geniuses over at KFC have invented something extreme enough to contend with the Double-Down. They made a pizza using fried chicken as the crust. Take a bow, KFC, you’re why we’re proud to be Americans. [Eater]

French Fry Burger Taco: This isn’t over-the-top gluttony; it’s just plain efficiency. The Vulgur Chef made a taco shell out of cheesy fries and stuffed it with a burger and all the usual fixings. Great. No complaints here. [Sploid]

Related: Gin and Tonic Ice Cream

This Is What It's Like to Eat Bugs for 30 Days

Colonel Sanders is Back