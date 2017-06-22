Fried Chicken Benedict: The Benedict You Never Knew You Needed

© Kate Michels
Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: Central Kitchen, San Francisco

What:  In our extensive search for the mightiest brunch out there, we've seen just about every Benedict under the sun. All the hollandaise begins to run together at some point. That's why we have to take notice when someone does something brilliant. Central Kitchen's Fried Chicken Benedict—a buttermilk biscuit, ham, a fried chicken thigh and perfectly poached egg—is almost too many delicious things on one plate. 

Wash it down with: Go for another revised brunch classic like the Guava-Lime Bellini with Mercat cava. 

Related: This Is What Happens When Eggs Benedict Meets an Avocado BLT
 San Francisco's Newest Bus Serves Cold-Pressed Juice and Artisinal Snacks While You Ride 
5 Next-Level Takes on Fried Chicken

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up