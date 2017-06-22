Fried Chicken Benedict: The Benedict You Never Knew You Needed

Where: Central Kitchen, San Francisco

What: In our extensive search for the mightiest brunch out there, we've seen just about every Benedict under the sun. All the hollandaise begins to run together at some point. That's why we have to take notice when someone does something brilliant. Central Kitchen's Fried Chicken Benedict—a buttermilk biscuit, ham, a fried chicken thigh and perfectly poached egg—is almost too many delicious things on one plate.

Wash it down with: Go for another revised brunch classic like the Guava-Lime Bellini with Mercat cava.

