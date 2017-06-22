Fried Chicken and Pimento Cheese Make the Sandwich of Your Dreams

One of life's great pleasures is a perfectly fried piece of chicken on a soft bun. Add maple bacon and spicy pimento cheese, and you may never need another sandwich again. Perfect comfort food.

Fried Chicken Sandwich with Maple Bacon & Pimento Cheese

Makes 8 sandwiches

Ingredients

For the Chicken

4 large boneless chicken breasts

2 cups buttermilk

1/2 teaspoon cayenne + 1/4 teaspoon Cayenne, divided

2 cups flour

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

Canola oil for frying

For the Pimento cheese

2 cups cheddar cheese

8 ounces cream cheese

1/2 cup mayo

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon cayenne

1/2 cup diced pimento

salt & pepper

For assembly

8 burger buns

2 tomatoes, sliced

1 cup lettuce

1/2 cup dill pickles, thinly sliced

16 slices thick cut bacon

2 tablespoons maple syrup

Special Equipment: Deep fry thermometer

Instructions

Cut each chicken breast in half and place in a large freezer bag. Cover the chicken with your buttermilk, and 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne. Shake the bag to make sure the chicken is completely coated. Refrigerate overnight.

In the base of a stand mixer, combine all of your cheese ingredients, and mix on low until combined (about 3 minutes). Transfer to an airtight container. (Cheese will keep for several days).

Preheat your oven to 350.

Line a large baking tray with parchment paper, lay out your bacon, and baste both the top and bottom with maple syrup. Bake for 25-30 minutes, turning half way through, until crispy. Drain any excess grease on paper towel and set aside.

Heat 3 inches of canola oil in a deep, heavy pot to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine flour, garlic powder, sea salt, and 1/4 teaspoon cayenne, and stir together. Working in batches, dredge your chicken in the flour and fry for 7 - 8 minutes, turning several times, until golden brown.

Build your chicken burgers with a tablespoon pimento cheese, one chicken filet, a slice of tomato, 2 slices of bacon, pickles, lettuce, and top with one more tablespoon of cheese.

Related: Eggheads: The Fried Chicken World Tour

5 Next-Level Takes on Fried Chicken

The Best Fried Chicken Sandwiches in NYC