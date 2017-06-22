Fried Bacon Has Its Way With Chicken & Waffles

Country-Fried Bacon & Waffles; Swine Southern Table & Bar; Coral Gables, Florida

At this temple of pork, chef Phillip Bryant gives chicken-fried bacon the center stage atop cheddar cheese waffles drizzled in honey hot sauce and bourbon maple syrup.

Crackpot Inspiration: “Chicken and waffles is a great dish but everybody is doing it nowadays,” says Bryant. “We wanted to focus ours on the hog.”

Outrageous Innovation: Chicken-frying bacon, as if it weren’t rich enough on its own. Bryant dunks it in batter, then deep-fries it until it’s golden and crisp. Somewhere, the makers of Lipitor are smiling.

Detox Level:



Related: It's a Salad—Wait, No, It's a Twinkie

Caffeinated Beignets

The Most Scientific Hangover Cure in New Orleans: Eggs Stanley