French Startup Selling Cheese & Bacon Bugs in an Can

We’ve been beating the drum on edible insects on FWx for some time but of all the weird ways we’ve seen people try to sell them this is definitely the weirdest. SexyFood – a French startup – is hoping to make canned bugs…well…a sexy food.

Armed with sleek black packaging that might seem suited for caviar, Sexyfood serves up all sorts of insects, including waterbugs, grasshoppers, beetles, worms, ants, crickets and scorpions, in both sweet and savory flavors. So if dark chocolate covered super worms not to your liking you can just try cheese and bacon giant waterbugs instead.

The company promotes the products as memorable and evocative – “a unique experience to be shared” that will spice up a get together. (If you want things to get especially spicy, maybe go with the wasabi meal worms.)

SexyFood clearly isn’t gunning to be your go-to snack: this is intended as novelty food at its most novel. Still, never underestimate the power of solid marketing. People weren’t necessarily that into Kim Kardashian the first time they laid eyes on her either.

