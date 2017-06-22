"Frankfurter Fridays" at Olympia Provisions Will Make All Your Hot Dog Dreams Come True

Where: Olympia Provisions, Portland OR (two locations)

What: So let’s just say that you had a few cocktails Thursday night (it’s happened to the best of us) and Friday demands the best hangover cure. Head to Olympia Provisions, where every week, there’s a different featured frank at “Frankfurter Friday.” These out-of-the-box hot dogs range from the Cubano Dog (ham, Swiss pickles and a dog on pressed Cuban bread) to the Enchilada dog (topped with two fried enchiladas) and the Frito Pie dog (Frito chips, chorizo chili, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and chives all atop the dog). If that last one doesn’t knock out your hangover, well, you’re beyond help.

Wash it down with: Keep upping the meat in this brunch with the Olympia Mary — the house bloody spiked with vodka, spicy vodka, or aquavit, with a salt-and-pepper rim and salami swizzle.

