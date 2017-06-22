France Votes to Ban Unlimited Soda Refills

The war against sugary drinks isn’t just being waged in America; France has been fighting the battle against obesity within its own borders. In their latest effort, officials voted earlier this week to approve a measure that would ban restaurants and fast food chains from offering free refills at soda fountains.

The amendment reads, “Whether they are paid for or not, self-service fountains dispensing drinks with added sugars or artificial sweeteners are banned in all public places or those which are open to the public,” according to a translation provided by The Independent. Though the list of beverages that would actually be affected by the ban is still to come, it would include drinks with sweeteners that “contribute to the development and maintenance of an appetite for sweet taste.”

The bill must still pass through France’s Senate before it is approved.

The proposed new regulation is part of a new national nutrition program looking to reduces children’s consumption of these types of sugary drinks. “Water is the only essential drink,” the program stresses—an ironic statement from a country known for having a glass of wine with pretty much every meal.

The repercussions of the refill ban seem obvious: Instead of buying a small drink and saving a couple cents by repeatedly filling it up at the fountain, the French will be stuck buying a large one.

[h/t The Local]

