Fortune Cookie Company Replaces Lame Advice with Cute Kitties

When’s the last time you paid attention to your lucky numbers? Or cared that “feeding a cow with roses does not get extra appreciation”? Exactly. Never. That is why the fortunes in fortune cookies are usually a load of rose-filled crap. It’s time someone put something better in there.

In Japan, one company has taken note. Felissimo recently came up with an awesomely cute substitute for those little strips of paper containing ambiguous advice: tiny cat figurines. Sadly they aren't edible like some other excellent feline creations, but the little kitties come in a bunch of different varieties, with some waving hello and others praying (possibly that you didn’t chip your tooth accidentally biting into a miniature cat figurine).

According to Kotaku, each mini cat is about the size of a nickel and every one is individually hand-painted. A set of two cookies and an extra bag of snack crackers costs about $20.

Since the figurines aren’t edible, it’s possible these types of fortune cookies would not be legal in the United States (anyone remember the short-lived Wonder Ball?). But the good news is that thanks to the power of the Internet, you can just say to hell with those government regulations trying to protect your health and order these cookies directly from Japan if you so desire.

