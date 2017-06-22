Forget the Fall Weather, There's No Wrong Time for Triple Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwiches

Fall may be full swing, but for true ice cream lovers, there is no such thing as the ‘right time of year’. This ice cream sandwich is tailor-made for the chocolate lovers of the world. Double chocolate cookies, chocolate ice cream, and dipped in chocolate. Perfect any time of the year. There, I said it.

Triple Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwiches

Makes 6 sandwiches

Ingredients

For the ice cream:

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

1 1/2 cups whole milk

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

4 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped

4 large egg yolks

3/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons maple syrup

For the cookies:

1 stick of butter (1/2 cup)

1/4 cup superfine sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 egg + 1 egg yolk, beaten

1 cup flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 cups dark chocolate chips (at least 70% cacao)

For the chocolate ganache dip:

1 cup milk chocolate

2 tablespoons heavy cream

1 tablespoon butter

Instructions

First, make the ice cream.

Combine cream and milk in a saucepan, and bring to a simmer. When the milk begins to simmer, remove from the heat, and whisk in cocoa powder and chopped chocolate. Set aside.

Drop egg yolks into a large bowl, and give them a good whisk. Add your sugar slowly, about a tablespoon at a time, and whisk until completely incorporated and slightly thickened. Add 5 or 6 teaspoons of warm milk into the egg mixture one at a time to temper the eggs. Pour in the remaining milk into the egg yolks.

Return the entire mixture to the saucepan, heat on low and constantly stir with a wooden spoon until the mixture is thick enough to coat the back of your spoon.

Remove from the heat, and run the custard through a sieve set over a large bowl, to remove any lumps. Stir in vanilla extract and maple syrup.

Cool the custard and place in the fridge overnight. The next day, chill according to your ice cream maker’s directions. Freeze for at least 4 hours.

While the ice cream is freezing, make your cookies.

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees.

In the bowl of a stand-mixer, cream together your butter and sugars. Add the egg, egg yolk, and vanilla, and then beat into a smooth batter.

Sift the flour, cocoa powder, and baking soda into the batter, and mix together until all of the dry ingredients are incorporated (you may need to scrape down the sides of the bowl with a spoon). Fold chocolate chips through the batter, getting them completely incorporated.

Line a large baking tray with parchment paper, and place tablespoon sized dough balls onto the tray, leaving at least 2 inches between each ball (you may need to use 2 trays). You should have 12 cookies in total.

Bake for 10 -12 minutes, until the bottoms are browned, but the tops are not quite done (they will be nice and chewy after a rest on the counter). Transfer your cookies to a rack, and cool completely.

When the cookies have cooled, you can start to build your sandwiches.

Spoon 1/2 cup of ice cream onto an upside down cookie, and then give it a cookie hat. Shape it so the ice cream fits nicely underneath the cookies. Repeat. When you’ve finished with your sandwiches, place them in the freezer so the ice cream hardens again.

Set a heatproof bowl overtop a saucepan filled with 1 inch of water, and bring to a simmer over medium low heat. Place your chocolate, cream, and butter in the pan, and allow to melt, giving it a stir every couple of minutes. When the chocolate has come together, remove from the heat to cool slightly.

Dip your ice cream sandwiches in the chocolate sauce. You can place them back in the freezer to harden (or save for another time), or enjoy immediately.