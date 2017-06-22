These X-Rays of Your Favorite Foods Prove You're Getting Short-Changed

Frosted Flakes? More like Frosted Fakes!

An investigation by a consumer watchdog has revealed what we've always known and expected: many manufacturers are filling their food packages with lots and lots of air.

According to MSN UK, a consumer center in Hamburg, Germany found products to be "grossly misleading" with their food to box ratio.

Related: 8 CONFUSING FOOD LABELING PHRASES THAT MIGHT HAVE YOU FOOLED

"The X-rays from the measurement authority impressively show how consumers are deceived," center worker Armin Valet tells MSN UK. "We cannot imagine why packaging [products like] risotto rice, falafel flour and muesli without air should not be possible, when it is possible when packaging normal flour which is normally sold without air."

Shocking X-ray images reveal how food manufacturers are 'cheating' shoppers by filling packages with air https://t.co/29i8uDbclT pic.twitter.com/ZLXQpjtHlp — MSN UK (@msnuk) December 13, 2016

Regulation over this empty space, referred to as slack-fill, has only recently become a controversial topic, with a few lawsuits popping up over underfilled bags and boxes. While companies claim some of the empty space is needed to protect the food inside the packaging, a lot of the lawsuits allege that much of the slack-fill is also unnecessary.

Do you feel cheated? If so, check out more X-ray photos of foods like Skittles, pasta and biscotti here to feel more enraged. But don't take it out on us. That Tony the Tiger had it coming all along.