This Week in Food News: Pizza Doughnuts, Rainbow Bagels and How to Drink Like Diane Keaton

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Pizza Doughnut: Pizza in the morning, pizza in the evening, pizza at suppertime. When pizza’s on a doughnut, you can risk having a heart attack anytime! North East Food, a UK-based restaurant review and recipe site, has a video detailing how to make a fried, cheesy, bacon-covered pizza doughnut. Go ahead; try to resist. [YouTube]

Diane Keaton's Iced Wine: Actress Diane Keaton just released her own wine called The Keaton. Available in both red and white, the wine is specifically made to be served over ice—just like she likes to drink it. “Grab a low ball glass, fill with lots of ice, pour until all the ice is covered with the robust red wine, then enjoy,” she instructs. [People]

Cereal-Flavored Rainbow Bagels: Fall mornings can be bleak. Give yours some color with a psychedelic, rainbow-swirled bagel! The Bagel Store in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood is now offering sweet, multicolored bagels schmeared with cream cheese and topped with confetti sprinkles. [Design Taxi]

The World’s Creepiest Tea Bag: Don’t you hate how your tea bags don’t look like mildly annoyed, large-breasted anime women in string bikinis? Fear not! Miku, a Japanese design firm, has released Beautiful Girl T Bag: “A product born from the pure desire of wanting to drink a beautiful girl’s sweat.” Creeptastic! [Rocket News 24]

Hugh Jackman Eats Slimy Sea Grapes on Japanese TV: You probably won’t find song-and-dance man extraordinaire Hugh Jackman on The Price Is Right or any other American game show. But he recently made an appearance on a Japanese game show called Food Prejudice King. In it, Jackman noshed away on sea grapes, fried quail eggs and offal stew, while trying to guess which food his competition hated the most. Sounds like the next hit segment on The Tonight Show to us. [Rocket News 24]

Related: Can You Handle the Doughnut Lobster Roll?

Japanese Pizza Chain Introduces Ramen-Topped Pizza

Make the Most Terrifying Cupcakes for Your Guests this Halloween