Food for the Morning After: Spicy Huevos Rancheros

Whatever happened last night, no matter how tired you may be, this will turn you right. Spicy, warm, comforting and reasonably healthful, these huevos rancheros are the perfect pick-me-up.

Spicy Black Bean Huevos Rancheros.

Ingredients

1 Tbsp. olive oil

2 shallots, finely diced

2 garlic cloves, finely diced

3 jalapeños, 1 finely diced, 2 sliced for garnish

1 tsp. cumin

1 Tbsp. chopped cilantro stems

Two 15-oz. cans black beans (about 3 cups)

¼ cup chicken stock

1 tsp. chile powder

½ cup frozen corn

Salt and pepper

2 large tomatoes, diced

1 tsp. lime juice

2 avocados

Six 10-inch tortillas

1 Tbsp. butter

6 large eggs

1 bunch of cilantro, for garnish

2 limes, cut into wedges, for garnish

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 225°.

In a large sauce pan on medium, heat the olive oil, add the diced shallots, garlic, 1 finely diced jalapeño, cumin and cilantro stems and sauté for 5 minutes.

Drain and rinse the black beans and add them to the pan. Add the chicken stock and chile powder and simmer the mixture for about 10 minutes, stirring often. Add the corn and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, toss the diced tomatoes with the teaspoon of lime juice and a pinch of salt and pepper. Pit and slice the avocados and set them aside.

In a large pan on medium heat, warm the tortillas, about 1 minute per side. Keep the tortillas warm in the preheated oven.

In a separate large pan, melt the tablespoon of butter and fry each egg to over easy.

To assemble, top each of the tortillas with ½ cup of black beans, 1 egg, ¼ of an avocado and a handful of tomatoes. Garnish with sliced jalapeño, cilantro and a lime wedge.

