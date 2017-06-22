The Food Featured at Tonight’s All-Star Game Looks Amazing

The turducken of ballpark foods.
Noah Kaufman
June 22, 2017

Minnesota Twins fans have had a particularly strong season, not for baseball, but for food at Target Field in Minneapolis. Local booster and star chef host Andrew Zimmern created a smoked beef sandwich sold at the stadium this year and visitors can even order a Bloody Mary garnished with a slider. The culinary finale takes place tonight at the All-Star game, starting at 8 p.m. EST. From deep-fried lobster to a brat dog, this is what perfect stadium food looks like. Plus: it's guaranteed to soak up all those beers fans will be pouring themselves.

