Flamin’ Hot Fritos Is the Latest Snack to Get Its Own Taco Bell Shell

Say what you will about Taco Bell, but they give their fans what they want. Back in April, the Mexican food chain that had already transformed the hard taco shell by making it out of Doritos, decided to push the boundaries of snack chip/taco shell collaboration even further by introducing two types of Fritos shells: Original and Chili Cheese. At that point, Eater wrote, “It's only a matter of time, now, before ‘Flamin’ Hot’ shells hit the Taco Bell product line.” Well, that time has come!

According to Brand Eating, Taco Bell has begun testing a “Flamin’ Hot Fritos Taco.” Apparently, this latest entry in a growing line of ridiculously shelled tacos was seen in Lawrence, Kansas. Naturally, pure intellectual curiosity leaves me wondering what the specific differences between a Flamin’ Hot Fritos Taco and a Fiery Doritos Locos Taco really are—but then again, I doubt my limited exposure to all of these Frito-Lay-branded tacos means I probably wouldn’t even be able to appreciate such nuanced subtleties.

Of course, every new product also begets the discussion of what could be next in the Taco Bell pipeline. Brand Eating points out that at least two Fritos varieties have yet to go full-shell: Bar-B-Q and Honey BBQ. It’s only a matter of time.

