A Five-Course Thanksgiving Dinner in Ice Cream Form

Ice cream lovers have something to be thankful for this year. Salt & Straw, an innovative ice cream shop with locations in Portland, Oregon, and Los Angeles, wants to take Thanksgiving dinner to its sweetest possible heights. For the month of November, Salt & Straw is offering five Thanksgiving Table-to-Cone seasonal flavors that, when served together, provide a full Thanksgiving meal in ice cream form.

The centerpiece clearly had to be turkey, but creating the Salted Caramel Thanksgiving Turkey flavor ice cream wasn’t easy. “We’ve been working on that recipe for over two years now!” co-owner Tyler Malek told FN Dish. “We tried a couple of different renditions but loved the idea of crispy skin in the form of candied brittle, and really pushed the limits on what that could look like in ice cream.”

According to Salt & Straw’s website, the final product can be described thusly: “All the flavors of a roasted turkey, its juices and the caramelized onions underneath, are packed into a turkey fat caramel ice cream, then speckled with handmade fried turkey skin brittle.”

By comparison, the ice cream sides sound downright traditional: Honey Bourbon Corn Pudding, Sweet Potato Casserole with Maple Pecans, and, depending on your location, Hazelnut Rosemary Stuffing (available in Portland) and Cranberry Walnut Stuffing (for L.A.). And then, for dessert, Spiced Chevre Pumpkin Pie.

If you stop by one of Salt & Straw’s three Portland locations or the one in Los Angeles, you can try all five flavors as a single ice cream flight. It’s enough to put your typical turkey coma to shame, no tryptophan needed.

For the rest of us, Salt & Straw will ship ice cream anywhere in the US. My guess is once word gets out, online shopping carts will be more stuffed than your Turkey Day bird.

