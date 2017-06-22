Fire Ramen Terrifies and Delights Diners in Japan

Ramen might be delicious and trendy, but rarely does eating it involve much of a show. Not the case at Menbakaichidai in Kyoto. The father-and-son chef team who own the small ramen shop serve their fire to adventure-seeking noodle lovers. To generate the raging inferno, they add scalding-hot oil to a bowl of green onions and noodles before pouring the fireball into waiting broth.

The soup version of the Flaming Moe is so popular that Menbakaichidai is opening Ramen University, where the chefs teach ramen novices how to prepare a perfect ramen before turning them loose in a restaurant kitchen.

Check out fire ramen in action, below.

