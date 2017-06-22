Finally, a David Hasselhoff-Themed Hamburger

It was only a matter of time before someone decided to create a David Hasselhoff-themed hamburger. Sure, that time should have been at least a decade ago, but better late than never.

Des Moines, Iowa’s Zombie Burger unleashed an image of their “Undead Hasselhoff” burger on Twitter yesterday. The name is fitting being that, despite any rumors you may have heard over your lifetime, David Hasselhoff is still very much alive. He was actually just seen shooting a music video with Justin Bieber, so you know that’s going to be great... But back to the burger!

What makes this particular mix of bun and patty so Hasselhoffian? Well, Zombie Burger describes it as a “pretzel-breaded brat, spicy mustard, cheddar, pretzel, beer cheez whiz.” It’s a German theme, pushed to its greatest limits of excess – a logical choice because, if Norm MacDonald taught us anything, it’s that Germans love David Hasselhoff!

Surprisingly, not included with the Undead Hasselhoff – booze. Since, sadly, the most famous hamburger related to the Hoff will always be the one he drunkenly ate off the floor.

[h/t Eater]