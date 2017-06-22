FBI Offers $25,000 for Return of Stolen Warhol Campbell Soup Prints

Andy Warhol knew what he was doing. Not only did he accurately predict that in the future we’d all be famous for 15 minutes, he also figured out a way to earn a living painting Campbell’s soup cans.

Those seemingly simple soup can prints that helped usher in the pop art movement, represent American abundance and the artist’s transition from paint to printmaking, still court huge amounts of interest today more than 50 years after Warhol first started the project. Especially interested were some art thieves who busted into the Springfield Art Museum in Missouri last week and made off with seven of the classic Warhol paintings valued at about $500,000. That could buy a lot of soup!

Related: CONVERSE TEAMS UP WITH THE ANDY WARHOL FOUNDATION ON SOUP CAN SNEAKERS

In an effort to recover their coveted can canvases, part of set number 31 in Warhol’s “Campbell’s Soup I” collection, the museum got the FBI to step in and offer a $25,000 reward for information that leads them to the valuable art.

If you’re looking to make a quick $25,000, here’s what the 37 inch by 24.5 inch prints look like: They look like Campbell’s soup cans. That should make them pretty easy to identify.