Fat Sandwich for Fat Tuesday: A Mardi Gras Po'Boy

Fat Tuesday just got delicious. Crunchy, juicy, spicy and sweet—this po'boy hits on all cylinders. Be sure to have plenty of napkins on hand.

Pulled Pork Po'Boys with Deep-Fried Pickles

Makes four 12-inch sandwiches

Dry Rub

2 tablespoons garlic powder

2 tablespoons fried oregano

2 tablespoons onion powder

1 tablespoon ground black pepper

2 teaspoons cayenne

2 teaspoons paprika

2 tablespoons sea salt

One 3-pound pork butt, bone-in

2 cups BBQ sauce

Remoulade

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon ketchup

1/2 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/2 tablespoon cayenne

1 teaspoons paprika

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon prepared horseradish

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, finely diced

1 garlic cloves, finely diced

1/2 teaspoon Worchestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

Deep-Fried Pickles

Canola oil, for frying

4 cups dill pickles, sliced

1 1/2 cups flour

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon cayenne

1 teaspoon salt

2 eggs, beaten

2 1/2 cups bread crumbs

4-by-12-inch baguettes (or French rolls)

2 large tomatoes, finely sliced

2 cups arugula

Preheat your oven to 300°.

Mix together all dry rub ingredients and rub the mixture all over the pork. Place pork in a deep dutch oven and add 1/2 cup chicken stock. Bake uncovered for 4 1/2 hours (or until easily falling off the bone), turning after 2 hours.

In a large bowl, mix together all remoulade ingredients, cover and place in the fridge for at least an hour (overnight is best).

Carefully remove pork from the dutch oven and shred using two forks. Place the meat into a large bowl and cover with 2 cups of your favorite BBQ sauce.

Heat 2 inches of canola oil to 350° in a deep pot or dutch oven.

Prepare 3 separate bowls: one with your flour, garlic, cayenne and salt; one with your eggs; and one with your breadcrumbs. Toss the pickles in the flour, nicely coating them. Cover them in the egg wash, then toss in the breadcrumbs, making sure they are completely coated.

Fry until golden brown, about 1 to 1 1/2 minutes.

To assemble, split your rolls. Coat the base of your rolls with 2 tablespoons remoulade sauce. Top with 2 or 3 slices of tomato, 1/2 cup arugula, 1 cup of pulled pork and 4 or 5 pickles. Happy Mardi Gras!

