Farewell Fried Chicken Taco Shell, We Hardly Knew Ye

Well, that didn’t take long. After much buzz, ballyhoo and presumably lots of money spent on commercials, Taco Bell announced that it is pulling its Naked Chicken Chalupa from the menu in March.

In case you are not someone who frequents Taco Bell drive-thrus, the Naked Chicken Chalupa is Taco Bell’s most recent addition to the “wait, they’re making what?” menu. Like the Doritos Locos taco and biscuit taco before it, the Naked Chicken Chalupa, which uses fried chicken as a shell, has more than a little stunt quality to it—especially when you factor in the massive advertising blitz and pop-up launch event in New York’s SoHo neighborhood. But after a nationwide debut on January 26, the chicken-shelled snack will be leaving us less than two months after arriving in our lives.

We got a hold of the Naked Chicken Chalupa the day before it went on sale and, as late night, hand-held, chicken encased, drunk food goes, it was definitely a winner. We’re sure that in response to this news, Taco Bell regulars will be drowning their sorrows in a pile of cheesy gordita crunches or (shudder) walking, zombie-like over to KFC for a Double Down or fried chicken chizza.

They shouldn’t despair too much though. A spokesperson for the Bell said that the removal of the Naked Chicken Chalupa is in no way a comment on its success or its reception. “[It] was always planned as a limited time offer, with the same duration as all of Taco Bell’s LTOs.” She went on to note that some other mainstays like the Doritos Locos Tacos started as limited time offers and that no one should be surprised to see it back on the menu in the future. So stay strong viral food fans. You’ll get your fried chicken shells back someday.