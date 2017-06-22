How to Create a Fantastic Feast in Honor of 'Fantastic Beasts (and Where to Find Them)'

This piece originally appeared on MyRecipes.com.

The latest film to take place in the magical wizarding world (of Harry freaking Potter!) has hit the big screen. And even though I have literally no clue whatsoever what Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is supposed to be about—because the plotline is somehow derived from a textbook referenced within the Harry Potter series’ plotline—I am incredibly excited about it. Why? Because there was a time that I recall very fondly during my childhood when I creeped around the house wearing a bathrobe over my clothes at all times, with a wooden dowel (i.e. magic wand straight from Ollivander’s) in one hand and whatever volume of HP I was rereading for the 3rd time at that moment in the other. I outgrew that bathrobe by about the 5th grade, but oddly enough, as I grew older, I only managed to find more and more people like me… generally rational human beings who found incredible pleasure in a luxuriously easy read that transported them to a magical world far away from their own. A world made only more magical by British accents and extensive depictions of captivating foods.

Since we’re all adults here, let’s kick this party off with a spirited, candy-inspired cocktail. Ladies and gents, I present the Fizzing Whizbees Levitator. And for a non-alcoholic sip, you can also whip up a few pints of Butterbeer.

Serve your beverages alongside a cauldron full of candied bacon “wands” for a salty-sweet snack.

For the main course, a hearty soup and sandwich combo: our fantastic Beets, Baggage, and Brew Stew served with a platter of stacked corned beef sandwiches (that are apt to rival Mrs. Weasley’s) for dipping.

And to finish the meal, I’m thinking all the chocolate. Put out a platter full of cockroach clusters, cauldron cakes, and sorting hats for your fellow Potter nerds to enjoy and get hyped on sugar/caffeine with. Because let’s be real, it’s not as easy to make it through an entire movie in a dark theater, especially after having a drink and eating a fairly hearty meal, as it used to be.

I’m refusing to read a plot summary about the Fantastic Beasts movie before going to see it, because I want to be completely ignorant to what’s going to happen… I’ve never experienced that going into a Harry Potter flick (die hard fan that I was), and it seems like a fun adventure. I have my fingers crossed and I’m feeling confident, because even if this movie is a complete disgrace to J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world legacy (I honestly don’t think it will be, but you never can tell), at least I will have an excellent meal in my belly and can rest easy knowing that when it comes to pulling off an exceptional Potter party… I still got the magic.

