The Fanciest Cheesesteak You've Ever Seen

The cheesesteak is the ultimate working man's lunch—thinly sliced beef and tasty processed cheese served on a roll the length of your arm. This classic sandwich might not be the most obvious candidate to get a chef's upgrade. But chef José Andrés has decided to take the Philly cheesesteak to the next level, making it "fancy" with thinly sliced Wagyu and pillowy bread filled with molten cheddar.

“The Philly cheesesteak has always been one of the top selling dishes at The Bazaar," according to Holly Jivin, the chef de cuisine at The Bazaar in Los Angeles. "It truly captures José’s style of recreating classic dishes with his own imaginative twists on them."

So, Wagyu beef and…what, exactly? Let's break it down.

The bread. Similar to a puffed-up pita, the "air bread" has a super-delicate crust and a hollow, airy middle that gets filled with a molten cheddar foam.

The topping. Lightly seared Wagyu is the steak in this pseudo-cheesesteak, while onion jam helps it adhere to the air bread, since you can't have a cheesesteak without onions.

Where to get it: You'll find it on the menu at The Bazaar by José Andrés in Los Angeles and Miami. Don't try ordering Wagyu beef or "air bread" at your local hoagie shop.

