6 Foods We're Looking Forward to Eating in November that Have Nothing to Do with Thanksgiving

This piece originally appeared on MyRecipes.com.

Before you’re even finished sifting through the entire haul of your kids’ Halloween candy (P.S. we have thoughts on what to do with it), November is here, and it’s time to start planning the Thanksgiving menu. But I’d like to take a moment to address the fact that we can’t eat turkey, dressing, and sweet potato casserole every day for the entire month of November.

This is a month to take advantage of the season and scarf down all things comforting and hearty, as we promise ourselves we’ll cut back on the calories and be the type of person who drinks green juice for lunch in the new year. So before you start preparing your menu for this year’s Thanksgiving feast, and holidays beyond, don’t miss the opportunity to eat other delicious cold weather classics–even during the most hectic time of the year. My Recipe's and Cooking Light's staff has picked out some of the dishes they look forward to most during the month of November to help you get started.

Be thankful for these six must-make dishes that have (practically) nothing to do with Thanksgiving, but everything to do with eating and planning simple, comforting dishes for the other 29 days in November: